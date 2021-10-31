Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $91.00 at Truist Securities

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WH. Truist raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,322,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

