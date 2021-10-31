WPP’s (WPP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.
WPP stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. WPP has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
