WPP’s (WPP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

WPP stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. WPP has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WPP by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WPP by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

