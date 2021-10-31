World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of INT stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 681,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,905. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in World Fuel Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of World Fuel Services worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

