WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $984 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.41 million.WNS also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.18-3.34 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.56.
NYSE:WNS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. 195,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
