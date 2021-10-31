WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $984 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.41 million.WNS also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.18-3.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.56.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. 195,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

