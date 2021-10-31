WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Up 93.7% in October

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the September 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 140,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 580,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of DGRW stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.