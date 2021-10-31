Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.16. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 34,479 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $4,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.