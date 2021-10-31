Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Down 32.9% in October

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the September 30th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,397,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.10. 34,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

