Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT Raised to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $242.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.53 and its 200 day moving average is $236.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

