Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 385.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FREE shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 127,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.73 million, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.29. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,417 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

