Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$10.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPGYF. Raymond James upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of SPGYF opened at $6.01 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.