Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

