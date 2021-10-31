Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $641,000 Investment in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRZN. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter worth $1,455,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter worth $388,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter worth $970,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRZN opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

