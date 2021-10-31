Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Gobi Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gobi Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOBI opened at $9.74 on Friday. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Gobi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gobi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.