Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,693 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $45,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115,583 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

