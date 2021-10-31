Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

WY stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

