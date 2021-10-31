WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

WRK stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. 2,014,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,713. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $5,978,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

