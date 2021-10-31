Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.68.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2,135.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 237.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.