West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40 to $8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.21. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $8.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.88. 554,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,597. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

