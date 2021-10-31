West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40 to $8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.21. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $8.75 on Friday, hitting $429.88. 554,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,597. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.05 and its 200 day moving average is $386.92. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

