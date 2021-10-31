West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.40 to $8.50 EPS.

NYSE WST opened at $429.88 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

