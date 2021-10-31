Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Werner Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 105,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

