Wells Fargo & Company Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $98.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $93.41 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

