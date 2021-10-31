Wells Fargo & Company Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $715.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $715.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $644.80.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $622.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $612.37 and its 200 day moving average is $581.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.