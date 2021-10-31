Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 138.7% in October

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the September 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:EOD opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 484,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $180,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $120,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

