Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 138.7% in October

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the September 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE:EOD opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
