Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WMK opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weis Markets stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

