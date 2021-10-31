WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 121,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,574. WEED has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.
WEED Company Profile
