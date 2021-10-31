WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 121,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,574. WEED has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.