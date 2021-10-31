Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $75,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $55.96 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.