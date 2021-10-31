Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock Holdings Boosted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after acquiring an additional 65,880 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,930,000 after acquiring an additional 108,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:W opened at $249.10 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.94 and a 200-day moving average of $287.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.35.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

