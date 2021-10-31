Waste Connections’ (WCN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$139.00 target price on the stock.

TSE:WCN opened at C$168.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.86 billion and a PE ratio of 57.05. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$122.13 and a 12 month high of C$169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.58.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.5100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total transaction of C$2,099,956.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at C$488,149.20.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

