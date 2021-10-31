Waste Connections’ (WCN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$139.00 target price on the stock.
TSE:WCN opened at C$168.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.86 billion and a PE ratio of 57.05. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$122.13 and a 12 month high of C$169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.58.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.5100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total transaction of C$2,099,956.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at C$488,149.20.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
