Warburg Research Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €116.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.50 ($142.94).

Symrise stock opened at €119.55 ($140.65) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.44. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

