WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in October

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the September 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of WANdisco stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. WANdisco has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $186.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Get WANdisco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WANdisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.