Waifu Token Market Cap Hits $2.75 Million (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $17,225.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waifu Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00100261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.19 or 1.00090562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.25 or 0.06911420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022966 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 678,737,815 coins and its circulating supply is 582,120,344 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waifu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waifu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waifu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.