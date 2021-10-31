Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.60 ($32.47).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €28.36 ($33.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a 12 month high of €27.76 ($32.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.48.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

