Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.64 ($186.63).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €155.95 ($183.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 52 week high of €162.40 ($191.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €150.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €136.87.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

