Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,045 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,977,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

VMC stock opened at $190.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

