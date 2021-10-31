Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.33.

VMC opened at $190.12 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.01 and a 200-day moving average of $179.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,268,000 after buying an additional 184,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

