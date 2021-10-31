Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after buying an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,882,000 after buying an additional 595,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after buying an additional 889,998 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $180,219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. 1,327,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. Vroom has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.