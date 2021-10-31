Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Vossloh in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.00 ($61.18).

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh stock opened at €46.25 ($54.41) on Friday. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €30.80 ($36.24) and a 12 month high of €49.45 ($58.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.34 million and a PE ratio of 25.43.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.