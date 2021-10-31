Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 233.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on Volvo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on Volvo in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

