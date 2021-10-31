VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.25

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $4.89. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 131,317 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 181,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

