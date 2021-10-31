Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of VSTO opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

