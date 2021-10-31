Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the September 30th total of 133,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140,650 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

VIST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $554.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 3.16.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.