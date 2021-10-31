Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 237,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Viper Energy Partners worth $26,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

