Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 390,579 shares.The stock last traded at $16.94 and had previously closed at $17.63.
VEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vine Energy by 1,568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 513,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vine Energy by 3,580.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 39,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000.
About Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
