Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 390,579 shares.The stock last traded at $16.94 and had previously closed at $17.63.

VEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vine Energy by 1,568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 513,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vine Energy by 3,580.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 39,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

