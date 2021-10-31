Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VTXPF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Victrex stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $31.93. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.30. Victrex has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

