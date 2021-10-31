Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46. Vicor has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $140,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $39,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,251 shares of company stock worth $18,105,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vicor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.