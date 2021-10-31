VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.71 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $72.71 million and approximately $62,767.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001800 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00068735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00069864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00097229 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,083.18 or 0.99952995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.21 or 0.06982837 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00026641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,043,577 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

