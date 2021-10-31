Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Veru reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veru by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 801,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 524,906 shares during the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.17. 327,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,087. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $652.41 million, a P/E ratio of -816.18 and a beta of 0.63.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

