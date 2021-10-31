VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $259.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN traded up $11.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.67. 866,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,121. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.35. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total transaction of $130,029.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,260 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.