VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Up 4.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $224.67 and last traded at $221.10. 3,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 541,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.71.

The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $644,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,626 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 245,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.35.

About VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

